Transcript for Police release new body-camera footage from Orlando shooting

We turn to dramatic new images showing those terrifying moments inside the Orlando pulse nightclub as police search for the shooter. This marks a year since 49 were killed in that attack and you spoke with those officers who went in first. Reporter: These new videos come as the memories and emotions of people in Orlando are still very raw. The new dramatic videos show the urgency of the hunt for the active shooter inside the nightclub. Police unable to tell who was hiding in the darkness. A victim or a shooter. Show us your hands. I got his hands. I got his hands. Okay, come out. Come out. Reporter: This video comes from the body camera worn by officer graham cage. Right when we were about to go in we were still hearing shots. Get your hands up. There's the sound of the victim's cell phone ringing unanswered. Just laying in pools of blood. Knowing that somebody's loved one trying to get ahold of them. Reporter: As the patrons who survive race for safety outside the shooter, 29-year-old OMAR Mateen retreats to a back bathroom holding hostages. And spends more than an hour on the phone with a police negotiator who did trying to buy time. Tell me what you did, please. No, you already know what I did. Reporter: And then a teat of a bomb. I'll tell you this, it can take out a whole city block almost. Reporter: Police are advised to pull back. Just so you know in the building you may not want to stay there. Reporter: But not a single officer retreats. We're in it to win it, you know. Reporter: You weren't going to leave? No. Reporter: The final breach as police used an armored vehicle to smash holes in the building and Mateen comes out, shoots an officer in the helmet. Within an inch of losing his life and police return fire killing the suspect. In the end 49 innocent people were killed in the worst mass shooting in American history and those videos give us an idea what those brave officers were up against on that terrible night. They were so courageous, Brian, thanks very much.

