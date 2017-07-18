Transcript for Police release composite sketch in killings of Indiana teens

Turning though to a major development in that Indiana murder mystery where two teens were killed while hiking. Police are now releasing a detailed sketch of the suspect and saying the five-month-old case is nowhere near over. ABC's Alex Perez has the details. Reporter: This morning Indiana authorities hoping the release of this new sketch will help them track down the man they say killed 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. We're getting anywhere from five to ten tips a day and still getting e-mails so it's not something that -- this case is not dried up. It is not a cold case. It is still very active. Reporter: Investigators say the sketch is based off of information from witnesses who were on the nature trail that day. The two friends vanished back in February after setting off for a hike at this trail in delphi, Indiana. Libby even snapchatting this picture of Abby on a railroad bridge near the trail. The following day investigators discovering their remains about a quarter of a mile from that bridge. At the time, authorities releasing this image of the same suspect they say Libby was able to capture on her phone and this chilling audio. The suspect's voice. Get down the hill. Down the hill. Reporter: The girls' bodies were found near the foot of a hill. For five month, the FBI along with local investigators have been hunting for answers combing through more than 18,000 tips, Abby's heartbroken mother says she's confident closure will come. You need, want answers and an arrest. Nothing we do now is going to bring the girls back. But the person that did this is going to have to pay the consequences. Reporter: Libby's grandparents hopeful that new sketch will lead to an arrest. No, no, we'll never give up hope. That's not in our vocabulary. I hope someone makes a call. Let's call it in. Get this person -- get justice for the girls and get this person off the street. Reporter: The reward for information in this case is up to $230,000. Investigators say they've already received more than 150 new tips since releasing this sketch. George. Okay, Alex, thanks very much. That's why the families aren't giving up hope.

