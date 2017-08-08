Police search for gun-wielding drivers in multiple road rage incidents

Cleveland Police are now on a manhunt for a driver who allegedly shot a 4-year-old boy in the head in a possible road rage incident after a separate incident where a man was caught in Dallas pointing a gun at a driver.
1:54 | 08/08/17

