{"id":51388858,"title":"Police search for man who shot bar manager in her face ","duration":"1:57","description":"Nick Lachey of the band 98 Degrees is pleading for the public's help in finding who shot in the face a 27-year-old woman who works at his Cincinnati sports bar, Lachey's","url":"/GMA/video/police-search-man-shot-bar-manager-face-51388858","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}