-
Now Playing: 'Julius Caesar' production under fire for 'assassination' of Trump lookalike
-
Now Playing: CNN fires Kathy Griffin after beheaded photo
-
Now Playing: Congressmen describe how the GOP baseball shooting unfolded
-
Now Playing: Did political tensions spark GOP baseball shooting?
-
Now Playing: Report: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: Security questions arise after GOP baseball practice shooting
-
Now Playing: Man who fired on GOP leaders turned online rage into real-world violence
-
Now Playing: Congressman, wounded aide speak out after GOP baseball shooting
-
Now Playing: Congressman in critical condition after baseball practice shooting
-
Now Playing: Yankees' rookie Aaron Judge draws Babe Ruth comparisons
-
Now Playing: A closer look at technology designed to prevent hot car deaths
-
Now Playing: Jurors continue to deliberate in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
-
Now Playing: Uber board member resigns over sexist comments
-
Now Playing: Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump
-
Now Playing: Hero cop, surfers rescue swimmers caught in rip current
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions denies allegations of collusion with Russia
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea as US student is released
-
Now Playing: American college student released by North Korea arrives in US
-
Now Playing: Multiple fatalities in massive London high-rise fire