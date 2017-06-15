Did political tensions spark GOP baseball shooting?

Experts are examining how angry discourse could be the sparkplug for violence after a gunman who was allegedly vocal in his opposition to the Republican Party opened fire at a GOP baseball practice.
2:12 | 06/15/17

