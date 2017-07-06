Transcript for New poll shows majority believe Trump interfered with Russian investigation

Today and tomorrow. Pierre, thanks very much. Brand-new poll with "The Washington post" that shows a majority of Americans have serious questions about how president trump has handled James Comey and the Russia investigation. As we told you six in ten says he fired Comey to protect himself. 56% believe the president has interfered in the Russia investigation. Let's bring in Jon Karl and, Jon, not a lot of trust for the president in that poll but some indication from the white house that he's prepared to fight back tomorrow. Reporter: Absolutely, George. Although Sean spicer yesterday at the white house briefing suggested that the president would be too busy to watch the hearing, I am told that is just not true. That he has blocked out time to watch the hearing. Some here expect that he will respond in realtime on Twitter although, George, there is no plan to do so and the president has been advised by his lawyers that it is not a good idea to go on Twitter. Jon, there's been tension between the president and the attorney general over the Russia investigation. The president angry with the attorney general for recusing himself and you reported yesterday he even suggested resigning? Reporter: Absolutely, George. The president has been enraged at the attorney general several times over the past several months, blowing up at him because he recused himself back in March from the Russia investigation and at one point a couple of weeks ago I am told that Jeff sessions said that if you're that upset I will resign. The president did not take him up on that offer. At least not yet. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.