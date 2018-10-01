Most popular names for pets revealed

Charlie was among the top names for dogs, cats, birds, horses and reptiles, according to an online survey.
movie we'll talk about something trendy talking about haven't the scenes at "Gma" is trending. Another thing trending for you, how many jabs do we have in the house. How many people named jack? Oh, my gosh. So loud. All right, jack. You're enough jack screaming for a lot of jacks. Your name is one of the most popular names in 2017. Way to go, jack. For pets. He knew it all along. Yeah, for pets. That was the thing. And it's according to pe petsathome.com. You know what name topped the list in across species as the most popular? George. Well, of course. You make a fine chihuahua. I hear I make a fine reptile is what I said. You're reptilian type of guy, George. Yes. That's what it said, horses and snakes. The top five names, though, horses and snakes? Lara is enjoying it. Lara, Lara, don't even say a word. Let that slide. Yes. So, Patrick, you have two dogs. What are their names. I have so many animals I'm running a farm. I have two dogs, two Guinea pigs, my dogs are Louise and Mabel. Our Guinea pigs are Wallace and Kevin. Wallace and Kevin. Why Wallace and Kevin. Good morning, go to school, have a great day. He named Wallace and Kevin. We have a bunch of fish and I forget their napes. Who named the dogs? The dogs were my wife named Louise and then, yeah, then -- I forget who named Mabel. One of them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52250525,"title":"Most popular names for pets revealed","duration":"3:00","description":"Charlie was among the top names for dogs, cats, birds, horses and reptiles, according to an online survey.","url":"/GMA/video/popular-names-pets-revealed-52250525","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
