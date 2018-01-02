Transcript for Most popular winning game day food delivery orders

There was a story that popped up in our newsfeed and it has to do with not food and super bowl but the top good luck foods for the super bowl teams, the online food delivery service grubhub crunched the numbers and what do you think was the most popular food after the eagles win, the most popular -- Philly cheesesteak. Yeah, cheesesteaks. You're almost right. Philly cheesesteak pizza. Nice. Yeah. It does look good. All right. What do you think is the favorite food for patriots fans after the -- Clam chowder. Chowder. Chowder. Can you do the honors, George? Bacon, bacon, bacon. Just bacon? Bacon. I don't think I believe that. Do you guys just order bacon? Hey, it's grubhub. I'm just the messenger. You were saying -- Pimento cheese. I love it. Guacamole before a gig game. Before Penn state. Before, during, after. Fried chicken. Fried chicken. Robin Roberts. Gumbo. Gumbo. I like it all. I'm really hungry. That really smells good. We also have -- Move on, please, please. So people are betting on who will win the super bowl, obviously, but there are some fun prop bets. People betting on things that could happen off the field during game time. T.J. Is in Minneapolis right now, teej, can you explain this to us? Yes, you can beat on just about anything, guys. You can bet on who is going to win the coin toss. Can you bet on how many times Gisele is going to be shown during the broadcast or whether or not you think Tom Brady's Jersey is going to be stolen again but I have some prop bets for you all this morning. We need your help on. You all good whiteboars. Write down your answers. Tell me national anthem, pink, do you think she's going to go airborne during the national anthem, yes or no? Of course, people remember famously she went airborne in that performance at the amas but -- Four noes. Four noes. Yes or no? We all say no. No go, teej. Everybody is saying no. Okay. That's interesting. We'll take note of that. I have another one for you here. How many times during the broadcast will the phrase wardrobe malfunction be mentioned? How many times will wardrobe malfunction be mentioned? You remember the performance from Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson a couple of years ago that coined that phrase. 17? Write it down. Lara? Robin and I said three. George, six, Amy is going deep, she said 17. How many? 17? Okay. 17? 17? She said 17. 17. Just meaning like they'll say it a lot. Okay. I got last one for you. This is easy. What color will the Gatorade be that will be dumped on the winning coach. Bill Belichick is still sticky from his five rings -- so what color -- All right. T.J., we have blue from Amy, green from robin and George and yellow from Spencer. Okay. I will let you all know Orange has been the popular color over the years. Now, what we'll do is take note. We'll take note of your answers on Monday and come back and see who did best. We'll crown a winner. Thank you, T.J. We will Tay in the super bowl spirit because Jimmy Kimmel got players together for an NFL edition of mean tweets. I never liked Rashad Jennings. He don't have good vision as a running back and he slow. Because you sound like a kid, I'm going to be polite and encourage you. Stay in school. Boo, Gerald Mccoy is lazy. As you spell Mccoy m-c-o-y. But you're the lazy one go Peyton manning is the only NFL player that looks like the mascot of the team for which he play, #horseface. Perfect. That is so mean. I love how they're good sports if stay in school. You can see more of Jimmy Kimmel's mean tweets tonight at 10:35 eastern right here on ABC. And some keys.

