Transcript for Popular teacher's alleged assailant is daughter's fiancÃ©

a horrifying story out of Ohio. The young man charged with killing a popular middle school teacher in that state. The suspect, Jeffrey scullin Jr. Was just days away from marrying the victim's daughter and even served as a pallbearer at the funeral. ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us with more on his first court appearance. Marci. Reporter: Hi, good morning, Dan and Diane. It was just a brief hearing but now court documents reveal what led police to him and why he faces several charges including tampering with evidence and aggravated murder. This morning, Jeffrey scullin Jr. Behind bars. Bond is going to be set at $1 million. Reporter: Charged with murdering a beloved Ohio teacher just days before he was set to marry her daughter. Somebody's been attacked in my house. Reporter: Scullin made that call on October 23rd after he, his fiancee and her father returned from dinner to the home they shared near Cleveland. Scullin telling dispatchers he found his future mother-in-law Melinda pleskovic bleeding on the floor. We found her in the kitchen. She's not moving. Reporter: But investigators believe before that dinner he shot and stabbed her to death. Days later after friends say he acted as appall bearer at pleskovic's funeral on what was supposed to be be his wedding day police made their arrest. Court documents saying a large tactical knife was found with scullin's DNA and pleskovic's blood on the blade. Investigators also accuse the 20-year-old of making a false report about trying to break into their home just days before the murder. Someone just tried to walk into my house. Fake 911 calls, being a Paul bear he at a funeral, all of these things where people think they're sort of faking other people out clearly law enforcement will see through. Reporter: Scullin now held on a million dollars bond as former students say pleskovic was like a mother to those she taught over nearly three decades. She is the one teacher that remained a part of students' lives as they left her classroom. Reporter: And scullin has not yet entered a plea due back in court later this month. Dan, Diane. Marci, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.