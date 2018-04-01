Transcript for Post-blizzard could bring colder temperatures

New England bracing for the worst of the storm, Eva pilgrim is there. She is in Boston right now and I see her got a big pile of salt behind you. Reporter: Oh, yeah, we are here on the salt right now this morning, George. New England bracing for a battle with mother nature. They are expecting to get the highest snow totals from the storm and their big defense is this, salt. We're here in Boston. I just want to give you a little perspective as to how well prepared they are to deal with it. This is a huge mountain of salt. We're at the largest salt yard in the city. All total in the city they have about 40,000 tons of salt ready to go to put out on the roads. Overnight they were already out there starting to get these roads prepared for the storm ahead of it coming today. During the day today they'll have 700 trucks out there trying to stay on top of the snow as the snowfalls, but they are telling people to stay off the roads if at all possible and it seems that people are heeding that warning. Schools are closed. The city offices are operating on an emergency basis and a lot of the businesses have already Clos. The ones that have not closed, those people we talked to this morning telling us they're planning on closing early. George. Eva, they know how to deal with snow in Boston. One of the big concerns, power outages. Reporter: That is a major concern here, the power outages and they're expecting temperatures below zero, at least feels like it behind this snow system that's coming through and so there's a real concern that those pipes could freeze and your house could get very cold very quickly. So those are things they're telling people to keep in mind as they watch what happens with this storm, George. Eva pilgrim, thanks very much. Keep in mind that's salt. That's not snow but all that salt and it's very much needed because we're seeing just how dangerous those icy, slippery roads can be.

