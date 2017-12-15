Transcript for Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow to nearly $500M

We are back with the big board. It is the holiday season and almost half a billion dollars is up for grabs in the Powerball and mega millions jackpots. A lot of Christmas gifts and lottery tickets are cheap and make some great stocking stuffers but what happens if your gift is a winner. T.J. Holmes, you're here to break it all down. This is a great-looking jackpot right here. You'll hook me up, right? If I give you a ticket and you won would you hook me up. What's hook up? Come on. We have to discuss this. How much -- I'll give you the cost of the ticket back. That's 2 bucks. Mega millions is 208 million right now. Powerball is 250 million. It only costs you 2 bucks to give somebody a ticket. If I give you that ticket and that person wins you got no recourse and hopefully say, stra, will you hook your boy up. I can understand that. Even if you give somebody cash after 14,000 it's taxed. You can't even give them a big chunk of change without them getting taxed on it. We've seen people doing this and seen it happen before, giving a ticket as a gift and she won. A woman got 50,000 from her son. You keep it. Another guy in New Zealand, 8 million in a birthday ticket but if you give -- It's a gift. It is, you know but it's a worthless gift. I could buy everybody here a ticket. It would be $40 and they're all worthless, all right. Unless they won. They won't win. Folk, you're not going to win. Stay with me here. You are not going to win the lottery. This is a question. If I bought you a ticket would you hook me up if I won? Commercial. Right. Time for commercial. A lot of talk about hookups.

