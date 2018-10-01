-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry proposed
-
Now Playing: 'Rooster & Butch' stars reveal what they look for in entrepreneurs
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary shares his top financial resolutions for 2018
-
Now Playing: Debra Messing sings 'Tomorrow'
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Princess Kate visits schoolchildren after celebrating 36th birthday
-
Now Playing: Debra Messing talks 'Will & Grace' and why she was compelled to return to the show
-
Now Playing: Kelly Clarkson 'not above' spanking her children
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams opens up about her harrowing medical scare following an emergency cesarean section
-
Now Playing: Lara Spencer announces her engagement: 'I am just enjoying the joy'
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding reflects on her history-making jump
-
Now Playing: New docuseries gives rare look inside Tom Brady's life
-
Now Playing: James Franco denies sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Docuseries 'Undercover High' sheds light on modern struggles for teens
-
Now Playing: Tika Sumpter, Cassi Davis and Jackee Harry discuss their upcoming show on OWN
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Hugh Grant reveals his favorite film to have worked on
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding on Allison Janney's portrayal of her mother in 'I, Tonya'
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump slammed for praising Oprah's speech on Twitter
-
Now Playing: 'Lady Bird' creator Greta Gerwig talks Golden Globes wins
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit London radio station