-
Now Playing: Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Avian flu: The basics
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman re-enacts giraffe livestream
-
Now Playing: Unplug creator shares her simple guide to meditation
-
Now Playing: SoulCycle superstar Stacey Griffith dishes on her new book
-
Now Playing: Author dying of cancer writes moving dating profile for her husband of 26 years
-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen opens up about postpartum depression
-
Now Playing: The moment a colorblind boy sees what he's been missing for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: Foods to savor in cold weather
-
Now Playing: Flu season may pose risk to children
-
Now Playing: 'Dobby' the newborn giraffe gets plasma treatment to bolster immune system
-
Now Playing: Penicillin mold cultured by Alexander Fleming auctioned for more than $14,000
-
Now Playing: Federal health officials investigating multistate E. coli outbreak
-
Now Playing: Tree has massive amount of pollen
-
Now Playing: Workout moves 'GMA' anchor Michael Strahan loves to hate
-
Now Playing: Catching up with little girl who needed a kidney and her teacher who gave the life-saving gift
-
Now Playing: Pompe disease and treatments highlighted in Trump's address
-
Now Playing: North Carolina cat rescued from inside chimney
-
Now Playing: Boy runs from girl in toddler wrestling match
-
Now Playing: David Cassidy reveals details about dementia battle