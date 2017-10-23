Transcript for President Kennedy assassination documents to be released

All right, George, now to never before seen JFK files about to be made public this week. President trump says he plan Foss allow the already scheduled release of thousands of classified documents, a move that has scholars and conspiracy theorists buzzing. ABC's David Wright is here with all the details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Back in 1992 in the wake of Oliver stone's movie, congress wanted to put an end to conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK assassination so they ordered all of the documents released. They said a final deadline, 25 yearsown the road everything to be unsealed by then unless the president objects, well, that deadline is up this week and the president plans to let it go forward. The very existence of top secret files concerning the Kennedy assassination has fueled countless conspiracy theories. This weekend president trump tweeted, I I will be allowing as president the long blocked and classified JFK files to be opened. Clearing the way for the imminent release of some 3,000 pages, mostly from CIA and FBI case files. President Kennedy has been shot in Dallas, Texas. Reporter: November 22nd, 1963. Dealey plaza, cold-blooded murder in broad daylight. It shocked the nation. Many Americans still have questions more than 50 years later. Trump confidant Roger stone says he urged the president to release everything. They're likely to show that we have Lee Harvey Oswald was trained, nurtured and put in place by the central intelligence agency. Reporter: Was Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone or was the CIA or the kgb or the mafia pulling the strings? Those are the biggest conspiracy theorys. What we're going to find out is a lot more about the last few months of Lee Harvey Oswald's life, what he was doing, what he was up to and whether the CIA or FBI were picking up additional information about him. Reporter: But not everyone is happy. The intelligence community for one. The president enjoys stirring up controversy and this will definitely stir up nationwide controversy. Reporter: And the Kennedy family says trump didn't consult them. I understand the value of those documents. I don't dispute that. They also happen to be quite personal, as well. Reporter: Millions of documents have come out over the past 25 years but for the conspiracy theorists, this final trove of documents is Christmas day. Okay, and I have to ask you, do we know, do we have any idea what's inside those documents? According to the national archives this is a lot from the case files of the FBI and CIA. Most interestingly there's apparently testimony in there from one of the watergate conspirators, E. Howard hunt. Is this already looked at by -- By archivists and we should have a heads-up. Should be some tidbits and new data points. To feed conspiracy theories. David, thank you.

