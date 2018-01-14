Transcript for President Trump says nothing about the mistaken missile alert in Hawaii

Steve ganyard, from Washington, D.C., thank you. A huge part of the reason for the hysteria was because it came at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea. How did we get though this point? David Wright is traveling with the president in west palm beach Florida. No word from the white house yet? Reporter: That's right, Dan. The president was briefed right away about the situation in Hawaii. The white house has yet to comment publicly. Instead, they're referring all questions to the pent dpon and to local authorities. But the panic in Hawaii is part of a larger political picture. Attention. Reporter: Hawaii's false alarm comes at a moment when concerns about North Korea's nuclear program are at an all-time high. Two leaders openly taunting each other. They will be met with fire and fury. Like the world has never seen. Reporter: If the last year alone, North Korea has conducted 15 ballistic missile tests. One even had the potential to reach Washington, D.C. Hawaii reactivated its civil defense system as a direct result of those tensions. For the first time since the cold war. Back in the 1980s, president Reagan's attempt at a joke over an open Mike. My fellow Americans, I'm pleased to tell you today that I've signed legislation that are outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes. Reporter: Caused an international incident. And Hawaii may be especially sensitive. December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy. Reporter: The possibility of a sneak attack there still in living memory. Just last month, the former chairman of the joint chiefs offered this grim assessment on this week. We're actually closer in my view to nuclear war with north Korea, and in that region, than we have ever been. Reporter: And of course, just nest month, athletes from around the world be converge on south Korea to Prats pate in the 2018 olympic games.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.