President Trump prepares to meet with Putin

More
The White House has not said whether the 2016 election will be part of the discussion when Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Germany this week for the first time.
2:27 | 07/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump prepares to meet with Putin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48431130,"title":"President Trump prepares to meet with Putin","duration":"2:27","description":"The White House has not said whether the 2016 election will be part of the discussion when Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Germany this week for the first time.","url":"/GMA/video/president-trump-prepares-meet-putin-48431130","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.