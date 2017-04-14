Transcript for President Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for Easter

much. President trump is back in Florida and Cecilia Vega is in palm beach, Florida, for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning to you. The president is already here, in fact, his son don Jr. Is here tweeting photos from his arrival on air force one yesterday. This is, of course, a holiday weekend for president trump. He will be celebrating Easter here at mar-a-lago. He, in fact, doesn't have anything on his schedule today as he moves forward through the holiday weekend. Doesn't appear he brought any of his senior staff with him on this trip as global tensions are flaring around the world we asked which military advisers would accompany the many president on the trip to keep him abreast and they would not give us any names but we do know, robin, the president will keep a close eye especially on that situation in North Korea from here in mar-a-lago today. No doubt, all right, Cecilia. Have a good weekend yourself,

