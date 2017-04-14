President Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for Easter

More
Trump is visiting his Florida resort with family members and did not appear to arrive with senior staff members for the holiday weekend.
0:51 | 04/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for Easter
much. President trump is back in Florida and Cecilia Vega is in palm beach, Florida, for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning to you. The president is already here, in fact, his son don Jr. Is here tweeting photos from his arrival on air force one yesterday. This is, of course, a holiday weekend for president trump. He will be celebrating Easter here at mar-a-lago. He, in fact, doesn't have anything on his schedule today as he moves forward through the holiday weekend. Doesn't appear he brought any of his senior staff with him on this trip as global tensions are flaring around the world we asked which military advisers would accompany the many president on the trip to keep him abreast and they would not give us any names but we do know, robin, the president will keep a close eye especially on that situation in North Korea from here in mar-a-lago today. No doubt, all right, Cecilia. Have a good weekend yourself,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46794134,"title":"President Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for Easter","duration":"0:51","description":"Trump is visiting his Florida resort with family members and did not appear to arrive with senior staff members for the holiday weekend.","url":"/GMA/video/president-trump-returns-mar-lago-easter-46794134","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.