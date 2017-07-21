Transcript for President Trump shuffles his legal team

The other big story a shake-up in president trump's legal team this morning. Our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl is following all that and a major staff announcement at the white house. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. There's several potential shake-ups going on including one right here in the white house staff. Anthony scaramucci, a trump family friend, a businessman is expected to be named white house communications director. We are told that he met with the president and Ivanka Trump for over an hour yesterday here at the white house. And that most of the senior staff had no idea it was happening including the press secretary Sean spicer. An announcement on that could come as soon as today. Also the legal team there's been a change. The lead attorney Marc kasowitz will no longer be the lead attorney turned over to tc Cobb as they step up their attacks on Robert Mueller, the special counsel and while it Sarah Huckabee Sanders the spokesperson said there was no intention to fire Mueller the president had no intention of doing that she also didn't rule it out. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.