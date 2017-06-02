Transcript for President Trump Sparks Backlash With Putin Comments

on the super bowl but we move on to the latest from president trump. His comments defending Vladimir Putin, comparing the U.S. To Russia have sparked a backlash from Democrats and Republicans as the legal battle over his travel ban intensifies. New court rulings could come as early as tonight. Cecilia Vega tracking it all. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning. This house could be on its way to a supreme court showdown. That travel ban is hardly the only controversy this morning. The president under fire for those comments about Vladimir Putin from even those in his own party. The president and first lady hosting a super bowl bash in Florida, complete with cheerleaders and a marching band. But it is an interview he did with fox's Bill O'Reilly before the big game that has ignited a big controversy. President trump coming to Vladimir Putin's defense, saying he respects the Russian leader. I do respect him. Do you? Why? Well, I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and islamic terrorism all over the world, major fight, that's a good thing. Will I get along with him, I have no idea. He's a killer though. Putin's a killer. A lot of killers, got a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent? Reporter: There was bipartisan backlash, Republicans pouncing. There is no moral equivalentsy between the united States of America, the greatest freedom-loving nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs that are in Putin's defense of his cronyism. Reporter: And now this morning, a battle on another front, travel restrictions still on hold, and foreign nationals from those seven majority Muslim countries now entering the U.S., president trump angrily responding. Firing off tweets Sunday saying, just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad. In another tweet the president called him a so-called judge. This is the judge drawing president trump's ire, James row Bart. The state has met its burden of demonstrating that it faces immediate and irreparable injury. Reporter: Row Bart agreed with the Washington state attorney general that businesses, universities, and the state's tax base would be damaged by trump's order. The order is illegal and it's causing serious immediate harm to our states -- state institutions and to our people. Reporter: But the trump administration says the states and the court have overreached their powers. This is an area where congress has delegated authority to the president to make these determinations. It's the president that gets to make the determinations and the court doesn't have authority to look behind those determinations. Reporter: "Snl" having a field day, now taking aim at white house press secretary Sean spicer. Yeah, spicer calling that skit cute and funny but he says he would rather be focusing on issues. The big issue right now of course that travel ban, nearly 100 tech companies from apple to Google filing a court brief and now Madeleine Albright and John Kerry are weighing in, saying the ban harms national security. Let's look at the law and the politics with Dan Abrams and Matthew dowd. Dan, what is at issue today? They could make a ruling as early as tonight just on whether or not this travel ban should stay on hold. That's right. District court rules temporary restraining order. No one has decided on the ultimate merits of the law yet. The question is do they need to immediately stop it. That's what this judge did nationwide. So now the government is appealing to the apell at court, the ninth circuit court of appeals there, saying we would like that particular ruling overturned. So all we're fighting about for now is the limited question of do we need to stop it immediately as we wait to evaluate the broader issues involved. Even that can go to the supreme court. Absolutely. In either case if the ninth circuit -- however the ninth circuit rules, expect some sort of appeal. The big question is does the supreme court take it. Everyone seems to think it's obviously going to go to the supreme court. Yeah, it's obviously going to get to the supreme court but that doesn't mean the supreme court is going to agree to hear the case. It takes five votes to hear the case. Okay, Dan Abrams. You've had an opposing view about that but Cecilia Vega in that report, of course we saw the Twitter attacks continuing with the federal judge. I'll never oppose Dan Abrams oppose me on legal stuff. As I was watching the super bowl, I was thinking about a whole new group of patriots, founders of the constitution who I think would be looking at the last 72 hours in befuddlement and watching the checks and balances and a lack of understanding about what our constitutional values are in this. I think it's amazing to me that Donald Trump has criticized a federal judge who was appointed by George W. Bush who is a Republican constitutionalist more than Vladimir Putin. Could those comments about Vladimir Putin, could those hurt him? I think they already are. I think what you're seeing for the first time, the break in the Republican wall, I think they have been united behind him in the first part of his presidency but as you watched George's interview yesterday with senator sass and other Republicans, a huge amount of Republicans are coming out and saying you cannot make a moral kwiflsy between Vladimir Putin and the united States of America and I think it's upset everybody from across partisanship. It does appear that way.

