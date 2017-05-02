Transcript for President Trump's Administration Appeals Judge's Ruling on Immigration Order

We start with breaking news. As we come on the air, a fresh setback for president trump on immigration. Just hours ago, a federal appeals court denied the trump administration's ask to rever the ruling by a judge. The president banned immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. On Friday, a judge blocked parts of the travel ban. Last night, the trump administration appealed that decision and asked for the restraining order the be lifted. Early this morning, an appeals court rejected that request. We start with David Wright with the president in palm beach, Florida. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. It was a long night for the lawyers as the drama played out in federal appeals court overnight. The next stop for the appeals, the the U.S. Supreme court. It's worth noting that the legal battle over the travel ban is likely to drag out longer than the ban itself would have. Overnight, a major setback for the trump administration. No sooner did the department of justice appeal its case to the ninth circuit, but hours later, motion denied. The federal appeals court rejected the government's bid to immediately restore the travel ban. You're people united -- Reporter: Outside mar-a-lago, protesters made sure they could be heard. Keep moving! Reporter: Inside, president trump up cysts he's confident he'll prevail. All day long, he went on a tirade. Attacking the Seattle judge who dared to defy him. My question to you is, have there been terrorist attacks in the United States by refugees or other immigrants from the seven countries listed? Not since 9/11. Reporter: Trump's tweets came fast and furious. The reason of this so-called judge is ridiculous and will be overturned. Many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision. And, the judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy. Even as the appeals process continues, at home, and abroad, the protests show no signs of letting up. Meanwhile, trump's answer to Bill O'Reilly in an interview set to air before the super sboul raising eyebrows as well. Do you respect Putin? I do respect him. Why? I respect a lot of people. That doesn't mean I'm going the get along with them. Putin is a killer. A lot of killers. We got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent? Reporter: A remarkable statement from the president of the United States. This was a wide-ranging interview. Unfortunately, taped Friday at the white house, before all of in this week end. Dan and Paula? Both sides are claiming the immigration battle is sparking a constitutional crisis, right, David? Reporter: That's right. The administration accuses the judge of violating the separation of powers. Trying to you syr ING ING to usurp the president's authority. They're saying the president is trying to bully the judiciary. They're threatening to make this part of the confirmation battle over the Donald Trump supreme court pick. David Wright, thank you. The question of a constitutional crisis was artsdsed in an interview between George Stephanopoulos and Mike pence. George asked the vice president about the tweet referring to the judge as a quote so called judge. This is a judge who was nominated by president bush. 99-0. Confirmed. How is he a so-called judge? Well, again, there's simply no question under the constitution and frankly under federal law that the president of the United States has the authority in the interest of national security, to determine who has the right to come into this country. And -- we're going to challenge the judge's order on that basis. Because the reality is, we face a dangerous enemy. And the the president is determined to use the authority that he has under the constitution and under the law. But we're -- Doesn't this judge have the authority to do what he did as well? He certainly does. That's why the administration is complying with the order as we speak. George is with us now. George, good morning. Pence did not seem to want to go there on this so-called judge issue. Don't these comments undermine the judiciary in some way? That's the points the Democrats are making. You're likely to see opponents bring this up in court when they meet again tomorrow. But the vice president has been but in a tough spot there by the president. He says, the president speaks his mind, that's okay. He didn't like having to go there during that interview. This is going to be interesting to see what happens tomorrow when they finally have the arguments in court and we see whether or not the ban is actually going to be upheld. As David said, the Democrats led by chuck Schumer, are already saying this is going the impact the questioning of judge Neil Gorsuch as he tries to become a justice. Trump said quote, we have a lot of killers, what, you think our country's side is so innocent? He seemed to equate Russia and the U.S. He did the same thing during the campaign. Even when presented with the evidence about Putin's crackdown on the press and his opponents in Russia, which has included killing at times. So this is really something right there for the president to do that. A very different line from what the vice president took in my interview where he said Russia son notice that we're watching very closely. You see dissonance between the vice press words and the administration's actions. What if president Obama had said something like that? I think you can imagine. They would be saying exactly what the Democrats are saying right now. That it's unbelievable that the president is equating Russia with the United States. President Obama was criticized several times for going on a so-called apology tour for the United States where he talked about mistakes of the united States in the past. He would get harshly criticized if you saw him doing something like that. What about the current pace of news from the white house? How long can that be maintained? Is it in the best interests of the white house. Can you believe it's only been two weeks. They wanted to show two weeks of action where the president is keeping his promises. A lot of supporters would say that's what he's done. It's come with a lot of controversy as well. Thank you, George. He has a big show. He's going to have the rest of the interview with vice president Mike pence. All coming up later this morning on "This week." Thank you, George. Thanks, George. As the legal battle wages

