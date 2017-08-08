President Trump's Bedminster break and new tweet attacks

Trump is at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he will meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for a briefing on the opioid crisis. Later, Vice President Pence and other advisers will join Trump to discuss tax reform.
08/08/17

Transcript for President Trump's Bedminster break and new tweet attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

