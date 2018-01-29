Transcript for Trump prepares for State of the Union address

Wait for it. We'll get the latest from president trump right now. He's preparing to giver his first state of the union address. Chief white house correspondent Jon Karl has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. White house officials say the president's state of the union address will be optimistic and inchoosive. In the new interview, he is saying his first year was disruptive by design. Depending on who you talk to, you're either delivering on your promises, beginning to make America great, or you're a raging tweeting wrecking ball. Who is destroying the country and terrifying the entire planet. Yeah. How do you plead? Well, I plead not guilty. To all of it? Well -- I think I shake things up. Reporter: It was the ultimate friendly interview. The president sitting down with the former "Sleblt apprentice" winner. Are you a feminist? I wouldn't say I'm a fen nis. I'm for women, I'm for men. I'm for everyone. Reporter: He revealed a bit about his tweeting habits. Are you lying in bed with your phone working out how to wind even up? Perhaps sometimes in bed. Sometimes perhaps at lunch or breakfast. Reporter: The address tomorrow night will show a president who cares about all Americans. Rapper Jay Z got on trump over the weekend. It's hurtful. You're looking down on a whole population of people. And you're so misinformed. These places have beautiful people and beautiful everything. Yeah. And it's just -- this is the leader of the free world speaking like this. Reporter: That prompted a response from president trump via Twitter. Somebody please inform Jay Z because because of my policies, black unemployment is reported to be at the lowest rate ever recorded. That's a theme you can expect the president to hit in his state of the junior address. As for the vulgar slur, the administration is confirming that the president sent a letter out to members of the African union, all the countries of the African union saying the united States deeply respects the the people of Africa and my commitment to a strong and respectful relationships to nations as sovereign states is firm. Let's talk about the state of the union. It will be optimistic and includive, according to white house aides. Does the president have bipartisan policies that go with that inclusive message? Reporter: He's going into a claimer as deeply divided as we have ever seen congress. Have a bottom line reality in the president will not be able to get anything done this year if he cannot do it in a bipartisan way. That majority if the senate is now a single vote majority. He needs Democrats if he's going to get anything done at all. We'll be watching tomorrow night. I'll be anchoring the live coverage joined by our entire political team. New accusations of sexual

