Transcript for 5 former presidents come together for concert for hurricane relief

Let's get to politics. We're following a series of developing stories this morning. The intriguing trump tweet about the impending release of the JFK fils. Those secret government documents about the Kennedy assassination. That tweet on the same day as the funeral of sergeant la David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed in Niger. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children. The five living former presidents making a joint appearance at a concert for hurricane relief. President trump appeared via video. T was what he tweeted during the concert that is raising eyebrows this morning. Indeed. Kenneth Moton was at the konts ert. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Cecilia. Not far from the George H.W. Bush presidential library here. Five ex-presidents in one room. They didn't mention the man who currently has their old job by name. But ppt trump still took part in the night in a prerecorded message and on Twitter. In this current bitter and partisan political climate, a rare and historic sight of unity. The five living former presidents side by side at the one America apeen concert. Presidents Obama, Clinton, bush 43, bush 41, and Carter, hosting the star-studded relief concert. George H.W. Bush back home in Texas. A rare public appearance for the 93-year-old who had a couple of health scares this year. I want to thank president George W. Bush. And most of all, president George H.W. Bush. We're so proud to be with him today. Reporter: A fun night for the serious mission. The former presidents spotted grooving to the beat. Surprise guests, lady gaga. ??? Given me a million reasons give me a million reasons ??? Reporter: And a long lest of music stars leapt their voice. Five former presidents joined forces after Harvey hit Texas after Irma slammed into fm physical manned ree Ya devastated the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the work continues. Former president Bill Clinton made this comment. If we just do what we ought to do, and prove that the heart of America, without regard to race or religion, or political party, is greater than our problems. Reporter: President trump made an appearance to thank his predecessors the. Together, we will recover. We will rebuild. And we will come back stronger and better than ever before. Reporter: Trump praised the ex-presidents in that video. But during this unity event, different words from the president who tweeted perhaps no administration has done more in its first nine months than this administration. We should mention before this concert, the effort by the former presidents had already raised $31 million for hurricane victims. Dan and Cecilia? Boy, the looks on the presidents' faces behind Clinton as he was speaking. Remarkable.

