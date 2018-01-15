-
Now Playing: In Real Life performs 'Eyes Closed' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons on Leaving Behind Life Playing in Casinos
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth talks about brotherhood among soldiers depicted in '12 Strong'
-
Now Playing: Hulu to stream two George Clooney series, 'Catch 22' and 'ER'
-
Now Playing: PrettyMuch performs 'No More' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5M after pay gap controversy
-
Now Playing: Real-life heroes tell cast of '12 Strong' they successfully captured 'the spirit of the Special Forces'
-
Now Playing: Darren Criss opens up about playing a serial killer in the 'Versace' series
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. says 'there's some strong feelings going on already'
-
Now Playing: Companies keeping Super Bowl ads a secret this year
-
Now Playing: Vikings defeat Saints in last-second comeback
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million reshoot fee to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears reportedly signs deal for another Las Vegas residency
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates paycheck to Time's Up Organization
-
Now Playing: This year's Super Bowl commercials set to be longer than ever
-
Now Playing: Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee
-
Now Playing: Obama's first talk show appearance since leaving office
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift's 'End Game' video giving fans a lot to talk about
-
Now Playing: Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland talk Oscars honor, #TimesUp movement, Golden Globes and more