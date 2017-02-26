Transcript for Preview 2017 Oscars with some movie trivia

??? yeah we're all about a good time ??? Time for our special oskars edition. Diane, you got the stars rolling here. I like this. Very regal. Oscar-centric, of course. If we're going talk about the movies, we should snack like we're at the movies. I brought you a spread. Thank you, thank you. We're going start with a quiz. This year's contenders, question one, which acting nominee appears in two films nominated for best picture this year. Mahershala Ali. Mahershala Ali. The answer is? Uh huh. Mahershala Ali. And he just had baby, right? I'm not giving everything away. I mean, forget it. Paula. Question two. Who shot their Oscar nominated role in just three days? Is it naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, or Jeff bridges. I know. I'm going to say Jeff bridges. You're Al wrong. It's naomie Harris. She only had three days to do it all. Such an intense roll. You got it, Diane. If lin-manuel Miranda wins, he would be the youngest to have an egot. Who else achieved this feat? Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi Goldberg. It's a trick question. They've all won it. He'll win a whole new category. He has a pulitzer prize and a Mccarthy award. A pulitzer prize? It sounds like a sandwich. A mpegot. And as Paula laid out for us. We're congratulating mahershala Ali this morning. He and his wife have waumd their new daughter. I heard they had a baby. He shared the news on Instagram. We're hearing it right here for the first time. With this post. This is their first child. He says he's even excited about being tired. I'm sorry for delivering the news ahead of schedule. A huge, huge, huge year for him. An incredible actor. Congratulations to him and his family. And no Oscar carom is complete without the thank you speeches. We want to thank rob and Renee Israel for the popcorn. We have all kinds. I want to thank Twizzlers, M & Ms, and junior mints just for existing. My mother, my father, for being supportive of me. All right. Should we play the music. Don't forget to tune in tonight on the red carpet. It starts at 7:00 Ian with eastern with the awards at 8:00. Tune in Monday for a full wrap of the evening. We'll see you tomorrow.

