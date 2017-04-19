Now Playing: Friday Rewind: The Death of Music Legend Prince

Now Playing: New Details in Prince Investigation and Madonna's Tribute Performance

Now Playing: New Prince EP features 6 previously unreleased songs

Now Playing: Anne Hathaway regrets 'not trusting' past director because she was a woman

Now Playing: Tony Hale dishes on 'Arrested Development' reboot

Now Playing: Brie Larson discusses trying something new in 'Free Fire'

Now Playing: Tony Hale opens up about 'Veep' and impersonates Liza Minnelli

Now Playing: Julia Roberts is People magazine's Most Beautiful woman of 2017

Now Playing: Texas radio station's car-kissing competition captures attention

Now Playing: Richard Simmons hospitalized with indigestion, manager says

Now Playing: New Bill O'Reilly accuser comes forward with sexual harassment claim

Now Playing: Jessica Lange talks changes in Hollywood

Now Playing: Catherine Zeta-Jones: I credit Ryan Murphy for making huge strides in Hollywood

Now Playing: Susan Sarandon on sexism in Hollywood: We're working on it

Now Playing: Ryan Murphy: It's not easy for women over 40 in Hollywood

Now Playing: A behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a voice actor

Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg addresses altered image of her

Now Playing: Richard Simmons hospitalized in California

Now Playing: Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana' fame and 'DWTS' performance