Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly fly economy class to French Riviera

how about a little "Pop news"? Good morning. We will start with a saying we love to say, royal, they're just like us. So "The daily mail" is reporting that prince Harry whisked Meghan Markle off to the French Riviera for their new year's eve and flying British airways economy class, they flew economy class to nice and even more surprising in an attempt to be low profile they boarded before everyone else and went straight to the back and sat next to the bathrooms, yes, of course, they did have three bodyguards with them. Royal observers are saying that this trip to the Riviera will be a welcome break before an intense period of wedding preparation. By the bathrooms. Yes. Just like us. Just like us. Now some news about country star Carrie Underwood. You might remember the singer broke her wrist when she fell off the steps outside her home just after the cma awards in November. On new year's day shete posed ale er to her fans sayingheal had to get0 4to 50 ditcheson eer fac fro that accident and thti she Sal is heg. She also warned fans she might look a lit ck I toy, G We'll move on to a "Gma"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.