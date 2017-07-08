Transcript for Prince Harry takes girlfriend Meghan Markle on African birthday getaway

Adrienne Bankert, she does "Pop news" on the weekend. Lara is taking a little time off so can you do that. I can do this. We can hang. I heard you guys singing "Despacito" earlier in the show. This man. Trying. Michael. ??? Despacito ??? you know you like that, right, but when I was thinking about "Pop news" this morning, romance is in the air. I was thinking "You'll never find" ??? another love like this someone to hold you like I do ??? There you go. I knew somebody would know. Lou Rawles was in my head when I was thinking about "Pop news." This is the reason why. Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle, yes, we really just did that have jetted off to a getaway in Africa. The "The sun" capturing the pair arriving in Botswana where he prepared a surprise barbecue under the stars for her 36th birthday and a chance for him to share his second home visiting Botswana after his mother's death continuing to do charity work throughout the years, the big trip is leaving many wondering if Harry is going to really pop the question like William did in Kenya just seven years ago though I have to say that he has done this before. He has brought girlfriends to Africa before. It's his favorite place in the world. View. He is theost himself. I know. Leave the young man alone. If he does anything, he's going to propose. Just let the man enjoy his vacation. Meghan is a beautiful girl. You went a long way to get to that piece. How does the Lou Rawls. Wait. There is more romance. There is more, robin. But, wait, there's more. Yes, next up wishing Jennifer aniston and Justin thoreau a very happy anniversary. Yes. This weekend, robin, the couple celebrating two years of marriage. Thoreau marking the milestone with this sweet photo of his wife kissing him on the cheek. Nuptials were private and sources said they were invited that their home thinking it was celebrating thoreau's birthday. How they might celebrate the anniversary, he and his wife would most likely do something quiet to ring in another year so congratulations to the happy couple. Yes. Now, robin, speaking of crazy in love, finally another celebrity couple making headlines this weekend and all summer for that matter. Beyonce and Jay-Z. The couple put a unique spin on date night hitting up the world on wheels roller rink in Venice, California. What you know about that. The singer sharing this mash-up from her evening on roller skates on Instagram. The mom of three gave birth to twins as has been known internationally. She's already up and at 'em. They've been making time for date nights and queen bey sharing photos from her sushi dinner last week with Jay-Z. Love is indeed in the air. You like that? You like that? Love that. All right, good. Love having you here. Adrienne Bankert, ladies and gentlemen. A lot of happy couple news

