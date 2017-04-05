Transcript for Prince Philip to step down from public duties

Now to breaking news overnight, the royal family summoning staff to Buckingham palace for an emergency meeting about prince Philip. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is outside the palace with those details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. It feels like the end of an era here. For 70 years almost every time we saw queen Elizabeth in public engagements there by her side supporting her, her husband, prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh but this morning the plaza announcing that beginning in the autumn prince Philip will no longer carry out most public engagements. He will be stepping back from public life and so beginning in the autumn when we see queen Elizabeth at those engagements she'll be going it alone. A stunning announcement this morning from Buckingham palace. Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh will be stepping down from public life starting this August. The announcement a source of intense speculation overnight as the queen called her household to a meeting just hours ago setting off wild rumor mongering that the family could be announcing an illness, an abdication or a possible marriage proposal. Just yesterday the 95-year-old prince Philip was seen greeting well wishers and cutting the ceremonial ribbon at this cricket event. But his health has become a frequent source of speculation the last few years. This past Christmas Phillip and the queen who had been married for 69 years delayed their annual holiday after both coming down with heavy colds. He was also hospitalized several times since 2008 with chest pains. He has been by his wife's side while she rained for nearly seven decades. He gave it all up to do his job to be the support for the queen. I doubt they could do it without each other. Reporter: When he turned 90 he mentioned his desire to step back from public life and spoke about his motion important duty. So your first duty first and foremost to support the queen. Yes. What does that involve? Helping her and supporting her, doing anything that is valuable to her. Reporter: What this means is that the royal family is now in a period of transition. Prince Charles and Camilla will take on a bigger role as will the younger royal, prince William, Kate and prince Harry. George. As you said the end of an era. Thanks very much.

