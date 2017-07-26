Transcript for Prince Philip's final public engagement before retirement announced

And Lara, you have "Pop news." I do, indeed. Good morning, Michael and good morning to you all. We're going to begin with royal news. Buckingham palace has announced prince Philip's final public engagement before his official retirement. His career as an official royal will come to an end next week on August 2nd at the royal Marines charity parade. A significant event for Phillip as he is the royal marine's captain general replacing king George VI after his death so long ago and the palace said this may not be the last of the spry 96-year-old as Phillip does like to attend certain events alongside his bride, the queen, from time to time. His bride, I love that. You know what, 96, if he wants to take a break, he gets a break. He's earned it. Also in "Pop news" this morning, I'll take strange places to fall in love for 200 please. Teachers Marianne and Michael have a funny story about how they met and fell in love competing with the tournament on "Jeopardy" and met in the green room before having their turn in the hot seat and stayed in touch. What do you know, they eventually get married earlier this month so congratulations to them. Host Alex trebek unfortunately had to decline their invitation but his rsvp summed it up perfectly. Either though neither won the competition they certainly are

