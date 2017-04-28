Transcript for How Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Kate's mental health campaign is changing lives

new documentary that shows prince William, Kate, and Harry reaching out to regular people and opening up about their own personal struggles. ABC's lama Hasan is in London with more. So great to see them opening up to help so many other people. Reporter: Absolutely. William, Kate, and Harry have been on a serious mission to try to change the conversation on mental health. Hitting the campaign trail hard. Have the efforts had impact? We're seeing the fruits of their labor. It's part of the healing process. Reporter: The royal trio revealing their own struggles. Kate opening up with being a first-time mom. With little George, you have no idea what you're doing. Reporter: William and Harry talking about the painful experience of lazinging their mother. I never really talked about it. The royal family is known for its stiff upper lip. These three young Royals using their fame to really get other people to speak about their mental health. Is it possible to pull a hamstring on a warmup, that's the question. Reporter: Sit working. Their tireless work and shocking revelations are having a pro found impact. In a brand-new documentary, William, Kate, and Harry meet with ten people taking on the biggest challenge of their lives, running the London marathon. Flexing their muscles on the track as they bring awareness to mental health and their campaign, heads together. Pushing the the bounldryes to stamp out the stigma surrounding it. I ran with her royal Hine highness, Kate. Talking about mental health is best for everybody. It doesn't matter who you are. Reporter: William opening up about his own painful experience. The shock is the biggest thing. I still feel 20 years later, about my mother, I still have shock within me. Reporter: And giving the royal seal of approval. Is there you're the highway roast really. You're standing up there bravely telling your stories. Reporter: Well, since prince Harry opened up about his own mental health issues since the death of his mother, some mental health charities have seen a surge in calls with the website traffic doubling. Michael? Thank you, lama. That just warmers your hard heart to see them out there like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.