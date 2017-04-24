Transcript for Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry cheer on London Marathon runners

Got a kick off the week. First edition a pop news yeah. Well tip the race course during the London marathon. And Prince William Prince Harry and duchess Kate where there handing out water at the start of the race fit and headed did various points to cheer on the hundreds of athletes taking on the 26. Point two mile race. Idea sometimes when you give me cats as Williams found out hitting Dallas to my water as riders sped by. William thankfully very cool about it he laughed it off the royal couple and Prince Harry good spirit is this good spirited and they supported athletes running. Further mental health initiatives heads together we'll competitor advanced. And I'm out because.

