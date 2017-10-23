Transcript for Prince's personal photographer shares never-before-seen photos of the late star

Hashtag organic. All the hashtags! CC We are back with prince and his private photographer. It's full of photos never made public before. Chris Connelly sat down to talk with him about it. Prince was the most spontaneously creative musician of his era and his photographer had to be in the moment as well to capture these images of his superstar subject. At home and on the road. Backstage and on stage. ??? Purple rain ??? Reporter: One-on-one with the man responsible for "Purple rain" and "Let's go crazy." Prince's personal photographer spent 20 years capturing him at home, on stage and behind the scenes. For me each time Iowa with prince I was like, wow, I'm standing here with prince. Reporter: His royal badness always clicked with shchlt hahidi. In prince: A private view. You took a picture of him looking at a monitor of his own performance. You say he looked at tapes of every performance he ever did. He did and he would sit there and watch it. He was a perfectionist and he expected it from everyone around him. While prince knew how to pose, knew his angles. Fans will also be drawn to more intimate moments like this shot of prince and Sheila E. Seeing them together there was this shared history, this common past, they had been through a lot together. Reporter: He and prince would become close and Shahid DI's daughter made her way as an actor and Jara would star on "Black-ish" as daughter so which Johnson and later a note would show a family friend was still rooting for her. Two months before he passed he sent her a private message saying I love your show "Black-ish" and your character is one of my favorite characters on the show and say hi to your pops. He had left prince since 2011 and news of his death hit hard. The day that he passed away I was at home and got a text from somebody saying there's something going on at paisley park and turned on the thus and shortly thereafter it was confirmed it was prince. Sorry. Reporter: Afterwards from prince a tender tribute to their years together. After he passed I went into prince's office and there's a picture of Yara in his office still. If you go in there you'll see an 8x10 picture of her on his desk. It was incredible. Great that someone so astonishingly creative thought it was important to support the creativity of others. These photographs show fans the prince they loved and the prince they might not have realized was there all along. George. Yeah, they are really remarkable. Prince, a private view is out tomorrow.

