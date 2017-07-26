Princess Diana's brother 'lied to' over coffin walk at her funeral

Charles Spencer speaks out in a new interview about the "bizarre circumstance" of having to walk behind Diana's coffin with her sons, Princes William and Harry.
07/26/17

Transcript for Princess Diana's brother 'lied to' over coffin walk at her funeral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48860630,"title":"Princess Diana's brother 'lied to' over coffin walk at her funeral","duration":"0:18","description":"Charles Spencer speaks out in a new interview about the \"bizarre circumstance\" of having to walk behind Diana's coffin with her sons, Princes William and Harry.","url":"/GMA/video/princess-dianas-brother-lied-coffin-walk-funeral-48860630","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
