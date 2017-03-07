Transcript for Princess Kate attends Day 1 of Wimbledon

More from across the pond, Kate Middleton attending the opening of wimbledon. The duchess of Cambridge adding a new title to her resume as royal patron of the all England dawn, tennis and croquet club having taken over the title from the queen earlier this year. Big shoes to fill. Ahead of the games the royal higness met some of the current and former players, and ball girls and ball boys. I know she and the prince will take their kids on their tour of Germany and Poland so everybody is going to be delighted to see prince George and princess Charlotte. Yeah, more pictures, please. We can't get enough of them. Very nice job, Adrienne. Thanks so much. Absolutely, my pleasure. Round of applause, right?

