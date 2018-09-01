How Princess Kate is celebrating her birthday

More
Plus, the British royal family shared adorable photos from Princess Charlotte's first day of school.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Princess Kate is celebrating her birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52226119,"title":"How Princess Kate is celebrating her birthday","duration":"3:00","description":"Plus, the British royal family shared adorable photos from Princess Charlotte's first day of school. ","url":"/GMA/video/princess-kate-celebrating-birthday-52226119","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.