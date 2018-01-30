Transcript for Princess Kate speaks out about mental and maternal health in Scandinavia

And now to our "Gma" cover story, it's about will and Kate on a royal tour arrived in Sweden this morning and Adrienne Bankert is back and they're bringing an important message with them this time, right, Adrienne? That's right. Good morning to you. The duke and duchess are always giving back to causes they believe in. Kate keeping it real with talks on postpartum depression this time while still enjoying some fun and showing her competitive side. This morning, prince William and princess Kate received a rock star welcome on the first leg of their royal tour in scandinavia. They hit Stockholm's ice rink where Kate tried ice hockey. With prince George and princess Charlotte back in London the couple have a packed itinerary on their royal charm offensive. William and Kate will also shine a light on mental health during their four-day tour hoping to end the stigma for those who suffer in silence. Just last week Kate spoke out on maternal mental health and postpartum depression and says women are expected to be super happy after birth but one in four of us aren't. Leading many to speculate whether she might have suffered herself. She has said before that she even with all the help that Kate has with her children she has struggled so, you know, it's interesting she keeps returning back to that and I think it helps a lot of new mothers identify that it isn't always easy. Reporter: Back in London Harry shows Meghan the royal ropes with another engagement planned this Thursday as she prepares for her biggest role yet, duchess in training. The couple also doing some wedding planning ahead of their big day. Several of Meghan's family have come forward and said her father Thomas Markle will walk her down the aisle but from what I understand that is probably as much as he is going to do sort of in the spotlight on the big day. Remember, Kate's due to welcome baby number three in April. No signs of slowing down following two days in Sweden. A four-day tour in Norway part of them negotiating the exit from the European union so diplomacy and pregnancy, Kate really is a rock star. As are you. Hey, thank you. I love the love. That's awesome.

