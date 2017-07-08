Transcript for Professor accused of murdering Chicago man due in court after surrendering 2,000 miles away

We have the latest on the murder mystery involving a northwestern university professor. He and a second man caught near San Francisco after more than a week on the run and ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago where it all began. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. Authorities have been working nonstop trying to piece this mystery together. It took that nationwide manhunt to finally catch up with the suspects. This morning, northwestern university professor Wyndham Lathem set to appear in court. Accused along with oxford university employee Andrew Warren of brutally murdering 26-year-old Trenton cornell-duranleau. Both subjects considered armed and extremely dangerous. Reporter: Lathem and Warren surrendering to police and the U.S. Marshals in California on Friday after a week-long nationwide manhunt starting over 2,000 miles away in Chicago where the cost motologist's body was found stabbed in Lathem's apartment building. Subjects last seen driving a 2007 gray Hyundai passenger vehicle four-door. Reporter: So far police have not released a motive and adding to the mystery, they believe the same day as the murder an hour away in Wisconsin, the two suspects made a mysterious $1,000 donation to a public library in duranleau's name. What led that suspect or suspects to that location is still not known to us at this time. Reporter: Police say before he surrendered, Lathem sent a video to his family and friends apologizing for his part in the murder calling it the biggest mistake of my life. This was clearly a crime of passion. These suspects clearly had some kind of relationship. They felt some sort of caring for the victim even though they were involved in his murder. Reporter: And Lathem is due in a California courtroom later today. Authorities here now working on having both suspects extradited to face murder charges here in Chicago. George. Okay, Alex, thanks very much.

