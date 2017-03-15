Transcript for Professor speaks out after family interrupts TV interview

going to go to the story behind that internet sensation. A professor interrupted by his kids who crashed his live interview with the bbc last week, now he's revealing what really happened behind the scenes and Nick watt joins us now. Good morning to you, Nick. And, Nick, regardless -- what do you think about the press conference? How do you think this father did under a little stress there. Reporter: I think he did pretty well. Listen, this guy is clearly freaking out. He's been hunkered down for five days before as we like to say breaking his silence. You know, five days later, 100 million views later and we're still talking about this. It should have been a mildly boring interview about south Korean politics, but online we've had countless forensic analyses of how this guy reacted when his daughter first then his son, then his mortified wife burst into the room live. He has, you know -- he's breaking silence so professor Robert Kelly, take it away. My guess is that this is the sort of thing that a lot of working parents can relate to. Your children sort of interrupt you in the middle some kind of project. I think it would end any television appearances. People would see this and assume it was wildly unprofessional. Yes, I was wearing pants. Someone at lunch recognized me today at the hotel and asked if I was wearing pants. Strangers ask me if I was wearing pants. I think the reason why this became -- why this went viral is because my real life sort of punched through the fake cover I had created for television, right. There I am in my suit delivering my talking points or whatever and then suddenly reality bursts in. I think the real issue for him it was that initial swipe, it was the swipe and the stoney face that got him the attention. He's mortified and that's why it's funny. Listen, we all know stuff happens on live TV. You guys remember those two kids adopted from China recently. They were doing like handstands live on our show and everyone laughed and that's really the only way to play it. Of course, now that I'm acting like an expert something terrible will happen to me and I'll handle it terribly unlike those ladies who did very well. I'm waiting to mess up. I mean, I think also that little girl, the way she walked in like this. Nick, has anything like that ever happened to you with your kids? No, I can blame my wife for one thing. Once my wife ironed my shirt before I came on your show and during my live the producer was shouting in my ear what's happened to your shirt? It's a disgrace, it's terrible. I managed to get it going. The up shot was my wife has never ironed my shirt again. I iron my shirts. Ah. I'm waiting to mess up. I feel sorry for this guy. I think he handled it well. I feel for him. I feel for him. Well, we all -- it can happen to anyone. And my favorite part is wife came through the door after the kids like Kramer from "Seinfeld." She was totally lost and trying to figure it out. She shut the door at the very end. He thought it was his fault for not locking the door so he took one for the team. Take one for the team, right. Lama, Nick, thank you, both. Amy, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.