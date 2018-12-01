Transcript for Prosecutor launches investigation into Missouri governor

We want to turn to the political scandal that's making national headlines. The governor of Missouri who is considered to be a rising tar in the Republican party, he's under investigation over an extramarital affair and allegations that he threatened his mistress. ABC's David Wright is here with the story and, David, the governor has admitted to this affair but denying any criminal wrongdoing in good morning, Paul lamp the city of St. Louis is now vowing to thoroughly investigate these allegations which the local prosecutor calls very troubling. The young governor insists he did nothing illegal. But that's not necessarily the relevant benchmark. Missouri governor Eric greitens, a former Navy S.E.A.L. And a rising Republican star finds himself in the middle of a sex scandal. But most importantly I'm a very proud husband and father. Reporter: Accused of infidelity and blackmail, the married father of two now admits he cheated on his wife, prior to know announcing hisun for governor. That admission comes after audio was released this week of a woman describing a sexual encounter she said she had with the politician in 2015. In the audio recorded by her ex-husband secretly she claims greitens tied her up and blindfolded her. Quote, I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, you're never going to mention my name, otherwise, there will be pictures of me everywhere. Governor greitens admits the affair but denies ever taking the picture or trying to blackmail anyone adding, any allegation of violence is completely false. It never happened. It's a human tragedy here, all of this stuff and it makes me sad and sick to hear about these kind of things. Reporter: Greitens is so ambitious that even before he became America's second youngest governor, he had already set his sights higher buying the internet domain Eric greitens for president.com. The choice in this election could not be more clear. Reporter: He became a Republican just? Time to ride the trump train into the governor's mansion. He's passionate about physical fitness and ran on family values. Playing up his image as a family man. But this sex scandal now overshadows L that. Violence, blackmail, all of that stuff, you know, that's a soap opera. We don't need any more soap operas in our Missouri legislative. It caused him political donations and a whole lot of political capital. Many of the national Republicans who have been helping him get this far are now backing away. He was a real rising star. He was. Okay. Thanks, David. Now we are going to go to a

