Prosecutors look to get defense lawyer kicked off murder-for-hire case

First, prosecutors hoping the third time is a charm in a murder for hire case in Florida. Dalia Dippolito is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband. Unethical and unprofessional, that's what the prosecutor is branding her lawyer and calling for the judge to remove him because he says, the defense attorney keeps talking about the case outside the courtroom. Every day he left this courtroom, his goal was to get on TV so that I can influence this jury. That was his goal. Reporter: That's prosecutor Craig Williams. He's accusing Brian Claypool, the defense attorney representing Dalia Dippolito in Herz second murder for hire trial. You tell me if that's not motive. Oh, good. Good. Tell them, we can't wait. They want to make sure that they reach the right decision in the case. Reporter: In court documents, the prosecution accusing Claypool to threatening the right for an impartial jury. They serve no LE yit mat purpose other than to improperly influence potential jury Roys. They want him off the case. Dippolito's counsel is firing back. When you where removal of chosen counsel, that's a very weighty issue. And one I'm not going to shoot from the hip on. We were not conducting press conferences on daily basis. The media would ask us what happened during the day. Reporter: It's the alleged murder for hire plot that wept viral. Reality TV cameras rolling as the police in Florida staged this seen. Is your husband Michael? I'm sorry to tell you, ma'am. He's been killed. Reporter: She was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011. Despite her attorneys arguing it was all just a scheme to launch the couple into reality TV stardom. It was a stupt. It was a hoax. Reporter: That conviction was thrown out. Her second trial ended in a hung jury. Did you want your husband dead? No. Absolutely not. Reporter: And the judge in the case says he'll consider the prosecutor's questirequest and another request for a gag order. And the judge says he'll issue a ruling in the couple of days. Pretty extraordinary to remove a defense attorney but could happen. Rob Marciano back.

