Prosecutors demanding DNA sample from husband of slain radio host

More
April Kauffman was found dead in her house in 2012 from multiple gunshots; no suspects have been named.
1:39 | 05/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors demanding DNA sample from husband of slain radio host

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47688343,"title":"Prosecutors demanding DNA sample from husband of slain radio host","duration":"1:39","description":"April Kauffman was found dead in her house in 2012 from multiple gunshots; no suspects have been named.","url":"/GMA/video/prosecutors-demanding-dna-sample-husband-slain-radio-host-47688343","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.