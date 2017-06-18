Transcript for Prosecutors say they will seek to retry sexual assault case against Bill Cosby after mistrial

We turn to the mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case. Minutes after the announcement was made, the prosecutor said he and his team are getting set to put the comedian on trial again. Linsey Davis who has been covering the trial from the start joins was the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. Just to give you a little bit of color from inside the courtroom. When the judge made the announcement that this trial would end in a mistrial, it was rather quiet. I think this was the outcome some were starting to expect at that point. What did elicit a response was when the prosecutor's office announced they plan to retry Bill Cosby. Bill Cosby raised his fist in victory, Saturday, after arriving at his Pennsylvania home. The legendary comedian walked out of the Montgomery county courthouse a free man. Greeted by chants of scorn and support. After more than 50 hours of deliberations, the the jury of 12 hopelessly deadlocked. The jury, seven men and five women, included two African-Americans. As the judge announced the jury was still deadlocked, Cosby leaned back in his chair and closed his eyes. Having 12 perfect strangers deliberate on your fate has to be a strain the likes of which I cannot imagine. Reporter: A Cosby re79ive read this scathing statement from Cosby's wife, Camille. How do I describe theh judge? Overtly arrogant and collaborating with the district attorney. Reporter: The district attorney had a fierce statement of his own, immediately announcing plans to retry Cosby. We're going retry the case. I said it in court. There was no pause or hesitation about that. We're moving forward. Reporter: He says he's doing it in part because of the resolve of Andrea constand. The woman at the heart of the case who claimed Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. Cosby claims the situation was consentual. The judge reminded the court that a mistrial is neither vindication nor victory for anybody. He says the the timeline for another trial would be within the next 120 days. There definitely will be difficulties in finding jurors who won't have heard about the case and the evidence. But the question becomes, can you find jurors that will be fair and impartial? Reporter: So with this mistrial, it's almost as if this trial never happened. Bill Cosby is still out on bond. He still faces three counts of felony sexual assault. The same judge who oversaw the first trial will oversee the next one. It's pretty ambitious of the judge to want to try Cosby again in the next 120 days. How much of the financial burden listen the retrial put on Pax payers? Reporter: That's a real question. The added burden from bringing in the jury from the Pittsburgh area, putting them up in hotels for two week. When the district attorney was asked that question at the press conference following the trial about how he would respond to potential critics of the cost. He said, you can't put a price tag on justice. Extraordinary they want to try to pull this off again within 120 days. Linsey, extraordinary reporting on the first trial. Thank you. Got to do it all over again. A lot of other news overnight.

