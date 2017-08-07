Protesters clash with police at G-20 summit

Nearly 200 police officers have been injured and more than 100 hundred protestors have been detained in Hamburg, Germany, where world leaders are meeting at the G-20.
2:13 | 07/08/17

Comments
