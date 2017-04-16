Transcript for Protesters rally around the country demanding to see President Trump's tax returns

Here at home, the president is facing political challenges. In Berkeley, California, police arrested at least 20 people. Trump supporters and protesters started throwing punches on Saturday. It got ugly. Separately, thousands of demonstrators across the country marched demanding the president release his tax returns. David Wright is in west palm beach, Florida, this morning, near mar-a-lago. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. And happy Easter. These tax day protests were held from coast to coast. About 150 cities and towns nationwide. Including palm beach. And as you say, in Berkeley, things got violent. Pro and anti-Trump demonstrators squared off in Berkeley. Police in riot gear standing by as violence flared. A clash complete with firecrackers. And pepper spray. At least 20 demonstrate rrs now under arrest. And 11 injured. This on a day of nationwide protests, thousands of marchers demanding trump release his tax returns. We, the people -- Reporter:out side the capitol in Washington, D.C. -- [ chanting pchld. All: Show your taxes. Reporter: If Chicago's Daly plaza. And up to the embarcadero. Denl straiters not for climate change. No women's right. Or war. No broad issues here. Just a very narrow one. One man and his taxes. We demand to see his taxes. And if he doesn't, it's only going to cause more distress. Reporter: Trump was clearly aware of the protesters. In fact, his motor cade almost drove right by them. They were gathered along the route he norm I will takes back from his dpofl club. The motorcade went the long way around, a 10-minute detour to avoid them, Dan? Let's go to the Vatican. Pope Francis held Easter mass

