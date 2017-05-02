Transcript for Psychologist Faces Charges 2 Years After Wife's Death

First, the psychologist facing charges for murdering his wife two yores after her death. Initially authorities believed Susan killed herself. Now there's new clues. Marci Gonzalez has more from los Angeles. Hi, Marci. Reporter: Hi, Paula and Dan. An attorney says they suspected her husband all along. Now police agree. Saying the evidence clearly points to him. This morning, Las Vegas psychologist Brent Dennis is behind bars, charge wds murdering his wife. A stunning reverse until case initially ruled a suicide. After attorney Susan winter's 2015 death, the report says she used anti-freeze and prescription drugs to commit suicide. The winters family never was able to believe that their daughter would be reaching a point where she would be wanting to end her own life. Reporter: Following up on the the private investigator's findings, police in Henderson, Nevada, reopened the case late last year. Detectives uncovering what they claim was a motive. In the arrest report, accusing Dennis of having a cocaine habit that was draining the the family's finances. After winter pss' death, Dennis walked away with over $1 million in life insurance. Dennis' attorney denying allegations that his wife threatened to exprose his trug use. She said she was going to turn you if for using drugs. Fair? I don't have any recollection of that. What statements did she use when she threatened to discuss your drug use with the board that supervises you? Honestly, I don't recall any threat of that nature. Reporter: According to investigators, Dennis did multiple unsettling Google searches. Including an admission from Dennis that he researched how to kill yourself from anti-freeze. It's unclear how the substances were introduced into her body. Dennis is expected in court tomorrow morning. His attorney telling ABC news, they're looking forward to seeing him bailed out of jail and back with his children. Dan and Paula? Complicated case there, Marci. Time for the weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.