Transcript for Queen Mary 2 rescues stranded sailor

A dramatic rescue at sea. A skipper sailing straight into trouble when bad weather got the best of him. Enter the "Queen Mary II." Erielle reshef is here with more. Hey, erielle. Hey, good morning. The "Queen Mary II" coming about for that stranded sailor and passengers watching the rescue after a storm left him stuck in the middle of the atlantic ocean. The luxury liner going into full rescue mode when seasoned yachtsman called for help. Captain Chris wells of the queen Mary II received a distress call. There was a 38-foot yacht in distress in our area. Reporter: Wheatley was competing in the single handed trans atlanticatlantic race that set sail in preliminary mouth, England. Expected to dock at their final destination later in Newport, Rhode Island. His yacht known as "The terraman" when a violent unexpected storm combhiped up overhead. The boat overtaken by extreme conditions with winds up to 69 miles per hour. With the help of the Canadian coast guard the ocean liner carrying nearly 3,000 passengers switching course traveling more than 200 miles out of its way all to save Wheatley from his stranded vessel. I'm very, very pleased that we were on time, the boat survived until we got there and that we were able to successfully get the rescue. Three other boats in that race suffered some damage from the strong storm. Wheatley was checked by a medical team and this morning we know thankfully he's doing just fine. I'm sure very grateful though that came there. Heading to a big day in

