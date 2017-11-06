-
Now Playing: Queen Mary 2 rescues stranded sailor
-
Now Playing: Dog with terminal cancer gets 'married' during bucket list adventure
-
Now Playing: 'Zero star' hotel allows guests to sleep outside
-
Now Playing: Emotional support dog attacks passenger on flight
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Canada
-
Now Playing: Save on summer vacation packages with travel bundles from big box stores
-
Now Playing: Inside the old town of Rhodes, Greece
-
Now Playing: JetBlue tests facial-recognition boarding system
-
Now Playing: JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after battery fire
-
Now Playing: 'Unusual' smell puts damper on inaugural Icelandair flight
-
Now Playing: SeaWorld debuts 'Orca Encounter' show
-
Now Playing: East Coast slammed by severe storms
-
Now Playing: Stranded British Airways passengers make way home after computer outage
-
Now Playing: Wet weather wreaks havoc across Memorial Day Weekend
-
Now Playing: Computer glitch strands thousands of BA passengers
-
Now Playing: Airline outage causes massive delays for British Airways travelers
-
Now Playing: Air traffic problem is affecting travel around the world
-
Now Playing: The Golden Gate Bridge: By the numbers
-
Now Playing: Traveling this holiday weekend? So are millions of others
-
Now Playing: 34.6 million expected to travel by car over Memorial Day weekend