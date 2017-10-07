Transcript for Questions arise after Trump, Putin G-20 meeting

First our chief white house correspoent Jon Karl starts us off with new questions. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The president is back in the white house after his second trip abroad. His first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin, a meeting that is raising more questions than answers. Back at the white house, there's one question president trump can't seem to shake. Mr. President, are you satisfied with Putin's answer on election meddling? Reporter: The president did raise the issue with Putin, but he says he wants to move on. Tweeting Sunday I strongly pressed president Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion. So what exactly did president trump tell Putin about election meddling? His top advisers won't say. Why would president trump broadcast exactly what he said in the meeting? Strategically that makes no sense. Reporter: Putin, who unlike trump held a press conference after the meeting -- Reporter: -- Says president trump accepted his denial that Russia didn't do anything to interfere with the election. No white house o@ficial denied that until this just yesterday from chief of staff reince Priebus who wasn't at the meeting. The president absolutely did not believe the denial of president Putin. Reporter: The president insists he's acting to prevent future election hacks. Tweeting that he discussed with Putin, quote, forming an impenetrable cybersecurity unit with the Russians. Prominent Republicans think that's a terrible idea. It's not the dumbest idea I've ever heard but it's pretty close. When it comes to Russia he's got a blind spot. There's been no penalty whatsoever. Time to move forward. Yes, it's time to move forward, but there has to be a price to pay. Reporter: Republican senator Marco Rubio is also slamming that idea of a joint russian/american task force on cybersecurity saying, partnering with Putin on a cybersecurity unit is akin with partnering with Assad on a chemical weapons unit but now appears that president trump is backing away from the idea. He tweeted late yesterday the fact that president Putin and I discussed a cybersecurity unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't. Robin. Jon, in that conversation between the president and Putin he seemed to point to an apparent victory in Syria over the cease-fire? Reporter: Yeah, and this does appear to be an accomplishment, a cease-fire for part of southern Syria that was negotiated in part with the Jordanians, as well. That cease-fire, robin, started to take effect yesterday. All right, Jon, thank you.

