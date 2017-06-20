Transcript for Questions raised in USS Fitzgerald collision that left 7 dead

Now the new images showing the Al baghdadimath of that mysterious crash at sea between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a cargo ship and good morning to you, Matt. Reporter: Good morning. This is one of the Navy's worst at sea drs in years and one thing certainly investigated how that sophisticated sip got so blind of sided but the crew of that container didn't stop to help after nearly sinking it. This morning exclusive new images of the battered container ship. That is new details come in about that hellish night and "Uss fitzgerald"'s captain was asleep in his cabin when 0,000 acx crystal plowed into the ship's top decks. Beseethe the water line the container ship's bulbous bow punched through the destroyer's steel armor. The "Fitzgerald" was flooding and the Navy is investigating but some of the seven men found dead in that flooded Bert were alive when it was sealed off in an effort to keep it from sinking. Is there protocol for that? Mentality is that you're going to fight any catastrophe and casualties where they occur and preserve the integrity of the rest of the ship. I guarantee everybody would do everything they could. Reporter: Instead of stopping to help multiple trackers show the container ship continues on its original course for 30 minutes. Only then turning back to the scene and didn't alert authorities until 50 minutes after. The remains land back in the U.S. Darryl martin lost his son Xavier. It's very hard. My only child. That's all I have. The parent ship's container company says it is complying with the investigation but the company couldn't explain what certainly seems like a hit-and-run on the high seas. Why the ship kempt going for seven miles before making that u-turn and waited nearly an hour before calling authorities about what happen. Michael. Than thank you.

