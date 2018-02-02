Transcript for How to raise strong women in the era of social media 'validation'

Now to the final part of our series "Raising good women," all about helping our daughters become strong, powerful people. Paula Faris, you got a chance to sit down with 12 to 16-year-old girls for a revealing interview. What did you find out. It will hit close to home because you have two 13-year-old daughters and talking to women all week and started with our "Raising good men" series and traveled across the country to have candid conversations including this one about gender stereotypes. What does it mean when you think the word girl. Girl is someone who is young, somewhat innocent still. She still hasn't experienced the word entirely. What do you consider yourselves? I consider myself a young lady. Yeah. Young woman. And we're off tackling the big issues with these 12 to 16-year-old young ladies in Columbus, Ohio. Our expert clinical psychologist Stephanie dowd joining moms and dads who are secretly watching as their daughters let us in on the lives of an American teenager. So social media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, what am I missing. Snapchat. Snapchat. Gee, I'm sorry. You feel validated by how many likes you get. Sadly, yes. I know my own self-worth. It's just an amount of how much I want to trust that. Let's say you have very few likes. How are you feeling? You delete it. Our seven panelists admit they spent anywhere between two to three hours on social media every day. Do you think that social media helps or do you think it hurts more? Helps. Because if we all of us feel like that we get some sort of validation, it must be happening for all other girls in the world. You're all getting validation from a like button. Is that healthy. No. For parents it's really important to make sure that they're building their daughter's self-esteem outside of social media. That they have their daughter participate in many hobbies and activities. Reporter: Like we've seen in our other panels when we pose questions about female stereotypes we are granted strong reactions. When someone says she runs like a girl or she plays like a girl. Oh, I can sense it already. It makes me so mad. Makes you mad? It just makes me want to just go out there and run so fast. Yeah, I run like a girl. I am a girl and I'm fast her than you. If I run like a girl I run with style. I think it's important that girls are brought up to be told that it's okay to stand up and speak up. Girls sometimes are taught to be polite and that if they speak up it means they're being mean. Reporter: At the heart of our discussion, what does it mean to be a good woman. Keep moving up and up and bring people with you. Care for others and care for yourself. Standing up for what you believe in. How do you become a good woman? You just do it. Reporter: When we reveal to the young ladies who was watching the whole time? Your face is bright red. Is that okay? Yeah. Yeah. Yeah? Anything you want to take back? My mom is my biggest role model. Yes. Yeah, I love my mom so much. Love you, mom and dad. So I was struck by how confident all the young women were. How would you say that you instilled that confidence? Letting her struggle a little bit, not saving her. She has to do those hard things. So she's learned that she can do them. The whole conversation about being validated through social media. Her dad said do you want someone to respect you or do you want somebody to like you? You should prefer respect. Paula, great piece. How are you feeling? I'm still -- high heart is beating so fast. Great piece. I'm glad we're doing this series and we'll bring in Dr. Stephanie dowd, a clinical psychologist and, doc, we saw you in that piece and these teen girls are so confident. But it is a difficult time for them. A lot of change going on. How can we as parents help them be strong, powerful women. Yeah, so in order to teach your girls to be confident and bill their self-worth, it's really important to emphasize their talents. Their hobbies, their efforts in school, not their appearance. So often images in the media, social media emphasize and teach girls what's important is to be pretty and thin and that's it. It minimizes their self-worth and dignity so parents have to really compliment their daughter on things that matter. Like their talents and their hobbies. And recognize that that's what's important. Not their appearance. Yes, society is really making it difficult for them. Had was so helpful. I was giving my daughters compliments but the last thing I said she is beautiful and gave her four other compliments before that but something that stood out they're getting so much of their validation from social media. That like button. Can't we have a respect button. In fact, they'll delete the posts if they don't meet the threshold of likes so how are we as parents really supposed to navigate that. Right, so it's important as parents to make sure that you teach your daughter, make sure you can find three things you love about yourself that have nothing to do with your appearance. Social media, unfortunately, reinforces this idea that it's important to get likes. That it's important to be sexualized in the media. Unfortunately social media has been oversexualizing these girls and it's a catch-22 for girls. They're taught to be sexy but not too sexy. So confusing. It is so confusing. But they're seeking guidance from their peers as well. As a parent do you let that play out or do you take an active role in trying to help them find supportive friends. It's both. Monitor their social activity while at the same til giving them free Democrat and privacy. Make sure you know their friends and the friends' parents and make sure you're having conversations with the teens. What do you think a good friend is? What do you think a good influence is and make sure you're reinforcing those.

